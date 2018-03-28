Motorcycle crash update: Driver arrested, victim id released

The 24-year-old driver involved in Sunday’s (25 March) crash near Spotts Beach has been arrested.

Today (27 March) the RCIPS said the man was detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was released on police bail.

Motorcyclist Lenny Ray Pinet-Trusty was killed in that incident.

The collision happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday evening along Shamrock Road.

Mr. Pinet-Trusty was taken to Cayman Islands hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police also confirmed Mr. Pinet-Trusty’s identity today. He was 35-years-old.

He was Cayman’s third road fatality for 2018.

