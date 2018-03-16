Flow – Mobile Revolution
NCAA Report 15th March: Cinderella arrives as Loyola knocks off 6th ranked Miami

March 15, 2018
Angela Sevilla
Here are all your results from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for Thursday 15th March:

Midwest

(1) Kansas 76

(16) Pennsylvania 60

 

(8) Seton Hall 94

(9) NC State 83

 

(7) Rhode Island 83

(10) Oklahoma 78

 

South

(11) Loyola (CHI) 64

(6) Miami 62

 

(3) Tennessee 73

(14) Wright State 47

 

(5) Kentucky 78

(12) Davidson 73

East

(1) Villanova 87

(6) Radford

(3) Texas Tech 70

(14) Stephen F. Austin 60

West

(6) Houston 67

(11) San Diego State 65

 

(5) Ohio State 81

(12) South Dakota State 73

 

(4) Gonzaga 68

(13) UNC Greensboro 64

 

 

Angela Sevilla

