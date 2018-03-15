NCAA March Madness: Syracuse, St. Bonaventure, Texas Southern, Radford win ‘First Four’

The road to the ‘Final Four’ in the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament known as ‘March Madness’ begins with the ‘First Four’. Let’s see which teams won their way into the tournament:

13th March

Radford 71

LIU Brooklyn 61

Travis Fields Jr. and Ed Polite Jr. each scored 13 points to lift Radford to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, 71-61 over LIU Brooklyn in the First Four on Tuesday night.

St. Bonaventure 65

UCLA 58

Bonnies Courtney Stockard scored 26 points to help the Cayman Classic entrants to a 65-58 victory over UCLA and its first NCAA Tournament win since 1970.

14th March

Syracuse 60

Arizona State 56

Freshman Oshae Brissett had a double-double in Syracuse’s 60-56 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Texas Southern 64

North Carolina Central 46

Texas Southern got its first ever NCAA Tournament win, a 64-46 rout of North Carolina Central in a First Four game on Wednesday night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

