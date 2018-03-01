New HazMat response plan under development, says HMCI

A new response plan to deal with hazardous materials is under development for the Cayman Islands…

Hazard Management Cayman Islands is coordinating the effort, which is sponsored by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

It sounds like an action movie plot: a natural disaster floods a chemical plant causing a failure of its refrigeration systems, this allows a runaway chemical reaction, which ultimately causes an explosion.

This is not Hollywood, this is real life. It happened in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

While there are no large scale chemical plants in Cayman, HMCI Acting Director Danielle Coleman told Cayman 27 hazardous materials are everywhere.

“I think we are trying to be really proactive here, at the end of the day it is making sure that we know what is happening on the ground here,” said Ms. Coleman.

She said HMCI received a number of recommendations from the FCO. She told Cayman 27 a stakeholder meeting took place last week, and now Hazard Management is awaiting a draft of the plan from the FCO.

“It’s really important that there’s a collaborative approach and that the communications happens beforehand,” she said. “Let’s get these plans in place, let’s get the standard operating procedures in place as well to make sure everyone knows what they are doing and to make sure the response is a safe one.”

For Cayman’s first responders, emories of a near-crisis averted are fresh from last summer’s fire at the Jackson Point fuel terminal.

“It has to be efficient, it has to be effective, but it also has to be a safe for first responders,” said Ms. Coleman.

She told Cayman 27 that incident was the impetus for incident command systems and mass casualty management trainings set to take place in April.

She said she hopes the National HazMat response plan, once complete, will help provide answers to a critical response’s most pressing questions.

“How do we respond? How do we make sure our first responders are safe? How do we make sure it’s an effective and efficient response?” she said.

Ms. Coleman said there are potentially hazardous materials in most people’s homes.

