Culture Environment Politics

No EIA necessary for North Side farm roads, insists MLA

March 15, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Three of the projects for which the National Conservation Council did require an EIA impact future road projects are in Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s district of North Side.

At its March 2017 meeting, the council voted to require EIA’s for a pair of so-called ‘farm road’ extensions in the Hutland road corridor, and a proposed north-south arterial between Rum Point and Bodden Town through the mangrove wetlands.

“I understand in essence, the necessity of what an EIA on the new highway from Rum Point to the east-west arterial, I don’t have a problem with that, I’m trying to get them to separate the two farm roads and gazette the farm roads without the EIA and we will leave that highway for the EIA to be done,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 the location for the two farm roads were chosen with farmer input specifically to use the least arable lands in the area.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

