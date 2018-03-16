No EIA required for proposed 29-acre Bodden Town quarry

One project that won’t require an EIA from the National Conservation Council is a proposed 29-acre quarry near the Meagre Bay pond animal sanctuary in Bodden Town, near existing quarries.

The plans call for aggregate extraction to a depth of 50 ft, in a six-phased three-year quarry operation. The rock would be processed off-site.

DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told the council the department has the information it needs to recommend that appropriate mitigations are taken to ensure the quarry does not encroach on the 300-ft buffer around the pond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

