No EIA required for proposed 29-acre Bodden Town quarry

March 15, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

One project that won’t require an EIA from the National Conservation Council is a proposed 29-acre quarry near the Meagre Bay pond animal sanctuary in Bodden Town, near existing quarries.

The plans call for aggregate extraction to a depth of 50 ft, in a six-phased three-year quarry operation. The rock would be processed off-site.

DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told the council the department has the information it needs to recommend that appropriate mitigations are taken to ensure the quarry does not encroach on the 300-ft buffer around the pond.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

