NRA responds to neighbours on Hell Road curve concerns

The National Roads Authority confirmed the Hell Road curve was gazetted for a road widening project a few years back, but that never materialised.

Neighbors told Cayman 27 the Hell Road curve has been a hot spot for accidents over the years. Cayman 27 relayed those very concerns to the NRA’s managing director Paul Parchment.

Mr. Parchment declined to issue a statement, but did respond to the neighbor’s safety concerns saying the NRA was planning to increase the radius in the bend, but couldn’t come to a compensation agreement with the landowners.

Thus the curve, which he described as sub-standard, remains as is.

