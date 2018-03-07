Hurley’s Media Sales
NRA responds to neighbours on Hell Road curve concerns

March 6, 2018
Joe Avary
The National Roads Authority confirmed the Hell Road curve was gazetted for a road widening project a few years back, but that never materialised.

Neighbors told Cayman 27 the Hell Road curve has been a hot spot for accidents over the years. Cayman 27 relayed those very concerns to the NRA’s managing director Paul Parchment.

Mr. Parchment declined to issue a statement, but did respond to the neighbor’s safety concerns saying the NRA was planning to increase the radius in the bend, but couldn’t come to a compensation agreement with the landowners.

Thus the curve, which he described as sub-standard, remains as is.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

