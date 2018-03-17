PAWS raises funds to offset operating costs

Around 180 people turned out to support PAWS Cayman as they held their first fundraiser for 2018 on the weekend.

PAWS Cayman is a charity that helps abused and neglected animals around the island.

The event was held at Grand Old House on Saturday (10 March,) it was their 7th annual fundraiser to help fund their initiatives and running the charity.

The PAWS organization spends about $3500 a month on food, vet visits, spaying and neutering among other things. They currently give this aid to 30 families with a collective total of 100 pets.

“This year we got stones and bottles thrown at us because we confiscated an abused animal and we have to call 911 and they responded and they put this family under the radar, but we don’t give up, we’re not afraid of that, we just want the public to know that whenever it comes to animal abuse, we don’t stop,” said Giuseppe Gata from Paws Cayman.

PAWS founded in 2010. To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/PAWSCayman/

