Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Pleasantly surprised: Distance specialist Cole breaks own 800 meter national record

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Distance specialist Tiffany Cole cemented herself in the Cayman Islands track and field record books, breaking the women’s 800 meter national record at the ‘Carifta Prep’ meet held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex 17th February. The 345 Athletics Club member clocked in at 2:10.4, surpassing the time of 2:16.4 set by Sandra Wellington in 1985. Cole says she was surprised as well, but for a different reason.

“When I looked on Wikipedia, I saw 2:16.6 or something, but I did 2:16 flat last year. I realized I had the record the whole time. I didn’t realize it until my coach told me that I had broken the record again. He was told by coach Jerry Harper, he keeps all the records.”

Cole, 21, now has her eyes set on international competition in hopes of representing Cayman for the first time since the 2015 Carifta Games.

“I’ve finally found myself in running the 800 meters. I used to specialize in it years ago, it’s proof the training is working. I am looking forward to the NACAC (North American Central American Caribbean) Championships. Two years ago, the 800 winner ran about 2:01, so I have a lot of work to do.”

Cole will compete next at the Tropical Relay Challenge scheduled 25th March.

 

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: