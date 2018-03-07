Police burn 40 lbs. of cocaine discovered off North Side coastline

Police Tuesday (6 March) burned nearly 40 pounds of cocaine they say they discovered over the weekend.

Several police vehicles — including those from the Marine Unit — drove into the George Town Landfill to incinerate the drugs. Armed officers were seen nearby.

Police say officers on the police helicopter Saturday (3 March) afternoon spotted a package along the North Side coastline.

It turned out to be cocaine, according to an RCIPS statement. Police believe it was being trafficked internationally.

They say it has an estimated value of $216,000 dollars.

