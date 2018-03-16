Flow – Mobile Revolution
POLICE: Internal miscommunication, cases not before Ombusdman’s Office

March 15, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police now say two cases alleging police misconduct have in fact not been forwarded to the Ombudsman’s Office for review.

You’ll remember earlier this month Cayman 27 reported the RCIPS confirmed inquiries about a taser incident at Edna Moyle Primary School and a contentious arrest of a pregnant Bodden Town woman were now in the hands of the office.

Police now say there was an internal miscommunication and those cases in fact are not before the Ombudsman’s Office.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

