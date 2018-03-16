POLICE: Internal miscommunication, cases not before Ombusdman’s Office

Police now say two cases alleging police misconduct have in fact not been forwarded to the Ombudsman’s Office for review.

You’ll remember earlier this month Cayman 27 reported the RCIPS confirmed inquiries about a taser incident at Edna Moyle Primary School and a contentious arrest of a pregnant Bodden Town woman were now in the hands of the office.

Police now say there was an internal miscommunication and those cases in fact are not before the Ombudsman’s Office.

