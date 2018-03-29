Police make 11 weekend arrests for DUI

Police make 11 arrests over the weekend for driving under the influence.

A police statement released today outlined that 13 DUI arrests were made over a week-long period from 19-26 March, a majority of them coming Friday through Sunday.

Police say it’s part of continued road enforcement and they’re calling it the new normal.

Media outlets have been receiving almost weekly updates from police outlining D.U.I. and other traffic offences.

And according to today’s release, the police say they’re going to keep up the pressure on drunk drivers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

