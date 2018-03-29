Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Police make 11 weekend arrests for DUI

March 28, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Police make 11 arrests over the weekend for driving under the influence.

A police statement released today outlined that 13 DUI arrests were made over a week-long period from 19-26 March, a majority of them coming Friday through Sunday.

Police say it’s part of continued road enforcement and they’re calling it the new normal.

Media outlets have been receiving almost weekly updates from police outlining D.U.I. and other traffic offences.

And according to today’s release, the police say they’re going to keep up the pressure on drunk drivers.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

