Police search for suspect in attempted child abduction

Police are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a child in West Bay Saturday afternoon (10 March).

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Up the Hill Road. The child was not physically harmed in the incident.

Police said a man took a 7-year-old girl from an area of Up the Hill Road. The child strenuously resisted and got away from the man, who was a stranger to her, and ran until she found an adult.

The suspect is described as tall with dark brown skin and dark-coloured eyes, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask with holes for the eyes. He was also described as having long yellow fingernails.

The police have urged the public to be on the lookout for anyone fitting this description or behaving suspiciously in areas frequented by children, and to call Police if seen.

Police are also urging parents and caregivers be mindful where children are at all times when playing outdoors and travelling with them to public places.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the M.A.S.H Unit at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

