Crime News

Police seek help in finding missing cruise ship employee

March 28, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A cruise ship employee who disembarked in Cayman last week never returned to her ship. Police seek your help in finding her.

34-year-old Cuban Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez works as a crew member on the MSC Opera, which arrived and departed Cayman last Thursday (22 March).

Police said to date she has not made contact with authorities.

She’s described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall with blonde hair and black eyes.

Ayone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

