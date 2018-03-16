Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Precious Gems celebrate Commonwealth Day

March 15, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Pupils at Precious Gems Pre-school celebrated the Commonwealth today ( 15 March) showcasing cultures from around the group of nations. The pupils paraded in the George Town school’s yard in cultural apparel. They visited traveling to stalls representing the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, and India. Teacher Victoria Nelson explained why its important for their students. ” So we thought it would be a good thing to let our children even though they are so small to learn about people of other countries especially countries in the Commonwealth,” said Ms. Nelson. Ms. Nelson said on Commonwealth Day on Monday (12 March) they learn about different countries and what made them unique.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

