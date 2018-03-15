Premier addresses crime, promises boost in resources

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin made it clear the crime we have seen as of late will not become the new norm.

He took to the LA floor today (14 March) to address the situation bringing up the idea of salary increases for police, more CCTV cameras and a more decisive National Security Council as part of a crime-fighting plan.

In a near hour-long statement Mr. McLaughlin addressed concerns many in the community expressed after several violent crimes last week including Cayman’s second murder of 2018.

“And even if these incidents are not everyday occurrences but are only spikes in crime they must never come to be accepted as the norm.”

Premier McLaughlin addressed legislators Wednesday taking Cayman’s crime situation head-on as he outlined his administration’s position on the current state of affairs.

“I can say that every single member of my government whether a Progressives candidate, a CDP or an Independent candidate campaigned and promised to work with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service to tackle crime, particularly gun crime,” the Premier said.

The Premier said the government will consider providing additional resources, such as more CCTV cameras in order to deter crime and improve detection.

“I have asked the Deputy Governor to review the salaries of police officers (as well as other underpaid departments of government) with a view to making the RCIPS a more attractive employer. This will enable the commissioner to attract and retain more qualified persons to the police service,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

The Premier said while the Governor is mainly responsible for overseeing Cayman’s police service Government must be a part of the solution too.

“For nationals security to succeed it needs to become a shared responsibility of the Governor and the elected government it is too big and too important an issue to be the Governor’s alone,” said Premier McLaughlin.

The Premier added he wanted the National Security Council to take a more active role in the crime fight so far. It’s only met once in 10 months.

“The National Security Council needs to function in the way it was contemplated as the National security cabinet of the Cayman Islands, not merely as a talk shop,” the Premier said.

He said he wants the council to have monthly meetings and allow legislators to make presentations to the council to help shape Cayman’s crime-fighting strategy.

Now the Premier also renewed his call for a Police Authority to govern the RCIPS. He said he will hold talks with the UK on moving this authority forward. He also said work continues on the Cayman border force which should be in place by January.

