Proton therapy helps Cayman resident beat breast cancer

Using protons to fight cancer, it will probably sound like science fiction to most but this innovative form of treatment is growing in popularity. One Cayman cancer survivor says it’s helped her to get her life back.

Cayman resident Victoria Croft’s cancer story began early in life.

“I was 17 initially with cancer I had Hodgkin’s disease I then had a 20-year break from cancer and I developed breast cancer in December of 2015,” said Ms. Croft.

When it returned as breast cancer she sought a more specialised form of treatment, one that she said has changed her life.

“The radiation I had was called proton radiation. I believe there’s only 10 places in the US that have radiation by comparison pretty much every other hospital or cancer centre in America has classic radiation,” said Ms. Croft.

She said proton radiation is a safer approach to treatment.

“A major difference between proton radiation and regular radiation is it’s a much more precise targeted beam than the regular radiation beam. Traditional radiation has a lot of scattering it spreads further than the actual place they’re trying to treat and it also can have damaging effects on the lungs and the heart especially for a breast cancer patient,” Ms. Croft explained.

Right now Cayman does not offer radiation treatment including proton therapy which forces patients to seek treatment overseas. This is quite costly.

“For so many breast cancer and cancer patients in general just to have that ability to live your life and live your life at home and just be here while you do that so yeah… I was away for two months from my family for this radiation and that was the hardest part about it probably,” Ms. Croft said.

Ms. Croft had some advice for people dealing with cancer.

“The most important thing is you just have to stay positive and find something to focus on,” said Ms. Croft.

Ms. Croft was the 3000th patient at her treatment center to be treated with proton therapy and now she is cancer free.

