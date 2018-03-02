Hurley’s Media Sales
Road to ICC World TWENTY20: Cayman 3-0 after second win over Argentina

March 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s national men’s cricket squad improved to 3-0 after a 43-run win Thursday 1st March in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 Sub Regional Qualifier at the Belgrano Club in Buenos Aires against Argentina.

Man of the match Conroy Wright smacked 48 runs off 19 balls, while Omar Willis contributed 51 runs off 53 balls. Bowlers Adrian Wright  picked up 4 wickets in four overs while vice captain Alessandro Morris and Corey Cato picked up 2 wickets each.

Cayman has now secured promotion to the next round of the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers. This was their second win of the tour against the host nation.

Here’s a look at the rest of the schedule in Argentina:

T20 schedule
3/3:   CAY vs BER
 
50-Over schedule
3/4: CAY vs BER
3/5: CAY vs ARG
