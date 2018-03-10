Robbery targets fight back against armed bandits

Two robbery targets fought back against their assailants brandishing firearms in a pair of incidents over the last two days.

Police Friday (9 March) say armed robbers stole cash from a courier.

The incident happened a day after they say a would-be bandit attempted to rob a convenience store with a fake gun.

In Friday’s incident, police say the courier was held at gunpoint and his bag taken.

The incident took place near BritCay, on Eastern Ave.

The courier had initially struggled with the man who had approached him and brandished a firearm. He stopped struggling when a second man approached. Both men were wearing construction gear — hard hats and reflective vests. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The robbers made off with less than $3,000.

In Thursday’s (8 March) incident, police say a masked man entered the Reflections Food 4 Less on MacLendon Drive, in George Town. The man bradished what appeared to be a firearm. A struggle ensued and the cashier grabbed the firearm from the suspect, at which point it became clear it was made from plastic.

Officers conducted searches of the area but no one matching the description was located. The suspect is described as being about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and was wearing a navy blue hoodie and mask.

“The RCIPS strongly advises members of the public to exercise extreme caution in situations like those described above and prioritize their personal safety,” according to an RCIPS statement. “All possible steps should be taken to avoid confrontations with anyone who appears to be armed.”

