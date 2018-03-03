Hurley’s Media Sales
Rotaract cleans up GT

March 2, 2018
Philipp Richter
One clean up over the weekend removed items like a mattress, oven and television from a George Town roadside.

The Diaz lane cleanup was launched by the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman after the litter was brought to their attention for the group, it serves as a good way to give back to the community.

“I think enough light is not shed on it, I think everybody feels that just because most areas look clean that it’s not an issue, but of course it is an issue, so I think it’s something that needs to be brought to light more often now, more light was shed on it couple of years ago, but now it’s fallen to the back burner, so I think it’s something that we need to bring to the forefront again,” said Patriann Monteith, President of the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman.

Two East End Clean Ups this weekend:

1) Saturday, 2-5pm in High Rock Road, to help by clearing rocks to develop the motor park. Call 922-3652 / 939-0368

2) Sunday at Gun Bay starting from 8AM. https://www.facebook.com/events/1995351044010036/

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

