Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Business News

Scotia moves shop: New digital branch for Camana Bay, no word on job losses

March 8, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Scotiabank says closing its four branches including its flagship Scotia Centre location and opening a new digital branch facility at Camana Bay. The financial institution remains tight-lipped on potential job losses.
In a statement late last evening (7 March) the bank said it expects the full transition to be completed by 20 April until that date it said all its banking operations remain business as usual.
We questioned the bank about the impact of the move on employees jobs. Marketing manager Jennifer O’Leary said, “We are committed to treating employees fairly, equitably and with respect.
In order to minimize the impact on our people, we will be offering training opportunities to prepare for future positions; and giving priority to impacted employees who are qualified for available positions within the bank,” she said.
We asked how many employees would be “impacted,” but she declined to comment on that specifically.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: