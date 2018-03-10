Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News

Scotiabank correction

March 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Now to a correction on a story we brought you last night (9 March.)
We inaccurately reported that Scotiabank would be closing four branches across Cayman, which is wrong.
First Scotia bank only has three branches here two of which; the George Town Scotia Centre branch and the Strand branch, will relocate to the new digital bank location in Camana Bay. It is set to open in April.
Scotiabank’s South Sound branch will remain fully operational.
Cayman 27 regrets this error and we apologize for any inconvenience we’ve caused Scotiabank, its stakeholders and our viewers.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

