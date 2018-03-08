Second murder of 2018: Residents call for more community officers

Police this afternoon (7 March) declined to confirm whether wanted man Elemer Wright is wanted in connection with last night’s (6 March) shooting death of a man in Prospect.

Around 10:30 last night, 44-year-old Dougmore Wright was shot dead on Prospect Drive.

It was the second murder of 2018. The shooting happened just one day after Police Commissioner Derek Byrne addressed residents at a public meeting, reassuring them that the police are looking into Saturday night’s (3 March) shooting in this area. On Tuesday night Cayman 27 walked around Admiral’s Landing with the Prospect Community group and the police beat officer assigned to the area, talking to residents about what they can do to protect themselves.

That ended shortly after 7:30 p.m. and about 3 hours later, Mr. Dougmore Wright was shot dead.

“So this morning I hear the news when he died, I saw it on Facebook, I’m really sad about it,” said Mr. Edwards, Neighbour of Mr. Wright.

Carlton Edwards, Mr. Wright’s neighbour, said the 44-year-old was a pleasant man.

“He always said hi to me and I said hi to him, we talk and if he had anything like plumbing or anything, I’d just go and help him out,” said Mr. Edwards.

This latest violent crime to hit the area concerns Athea De Carufel, who works in Prospect.

“Shootings is just things that I never grew up hearing or anything, or any of that stuff, that genuinely bothers me, that genuinely worries me, because how do you defend yourself?,” said Mrs. De Carufel.

Mrs. De Carufel said you can’t be too careful these days.

“The comfort I guess that I have at this moment is that at least one of the Seafarers in the hall with me at all times because, you don’t know all the faces of all the people and nowadays you can’t really say who,” said Mrs. De Carufel.

Deacon of the Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church located in Prospect, Stanley Rookwood, said he saw Mr. Wright at church just hours before his death, with his wife at bible study.

“Just to see them sitting together last night, very in tuned in the bible study, she asked questions and you know they were so receptive and feeding on the word of God, so you know it’s sad,” said Mr. Rookwood.

The Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church announced in January after Omar Bailey was killed, they are praying for no more murders in 2018, now the second murder of the year was one of their church members.

“This only tells us that we not only have to wait until something happens at a particular spot, to claim or to cover that spot, but we need to go out more right across the island and don’t wait until murder number 3 occurred,” said Mr. Rookwood.

The RCIPS has implemented a new community policing initiative, where one community beat officer is assigned to the Prospect area.

Residents Wednesday morning (7 March) said they want at least four officers patrolling their neighborhoods.

