Should business owners own guns?

Should business owners be allowed to arm themselves with guns in light of the current crime situation? According to regulations we’ve seen they can’t. One gun activist says yes they should be able to and he says some people may not fully understand Cayman’s gun laws. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks has this report.

We’ve heard recent calls by business owners to arm themselves in order to protect their place of business. This in light of recent armed robberies. According to this RCIPS web page, a person can get a license to own a firearm, either by being a registered farmer, a member of the Cayman Islands sport shooting association or a few other rare circumstances.

Gun activist Dennie Warren Jr. said that he is in support of business owners having firearms and believes they should have a right to do so. “The government recognizes our right to life and so if the right to life actually means anything you would have to have an opportunity and a means to which you can defend that right to life,” said Mr. Warren. He said that owning a fire arm may serve as a deterrent to criminals. “They may look for an easier target and the person who is the easier target will say well I don’t want to be the easier target. Unfortunately we dont live in a world where criminals stop and think about what it is that we want,” he added.

Mr. Warren said however that some business owners simply don’t understand the law when it come to owning firearms and protecting a person or property. He said, “Section 18, 1 (A) says no person shall discharge any firearm on or within forty yards of any public road or in any public place except in the lawful protection of his person or property or of the person or property of some other person; and so that’s very clear as to what that means.”

He warned however that its not a walk in the park to become a legal gun owner. He said, ” I would describe the process as a detailed application with a good number of steps that one has to properly understand…In order for your application to be successful.” Mr Warren said that the process can be long and tedious because of hefty regulations.

Cayman 27 did reach out to police about the prospect of business owners owning firearms. A spokesperson said at this time the RCIPS would not be commenting on this topic. We also reached out to several government MLAs and they also declined to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

