Social worker course to come to UCCI

Those of you hoping to become social workers may soon be able to study right here in Cayman.

UCCI announces the launch of a new social worker programme.

It is being crafted in partnership with the Department of Children and Family Services in hopes of getting more Caymanians into the industry.

Director of Special Projects at UCCI Dr. Livingston Smith said good social workers are vital to the community and so the school wants to make it easier for students here to learn about the trade.

“We’re offering starting September we’re offering a certificate an associate degree and bachelor degree in social work,” said Dr. Smith.

And children and family services director Felicia Robinson says her organisation was happy to lend some insight.

“We enter social work with a burning passion to make a difference in peoples lives that is important sustaining that is important,” said Ms. Robinson.

It is an investment into the community.

“Shaping how our community responds to problems and helping families to resolve issues and building their capacity just to live,” said Ms. Robinson.

Up to this point, anyone wanting to study social work would have to go overseas.

“We do our research and we find out what are those areas of demand and after we are done our research it was clear that this area would be of importance to society in the Cayman Islands now they have the opportunity to come upgrade and to be certified and to even go further,” said Dr. Smith.

The hope is to bring a new generation of young Caymanians into the field.

“I hope that it means that we will get a really young cohort of social workers with an energy and passion to make a difference and change the world coming on board that we will be able to have more Caymanian trained and Caymanian social workers,” said Ms. Robinson.

People interested in registering in the course are encouraged to go to UCCI’s launch of the social work programme 28 March at the campus.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

