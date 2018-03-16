Flow – Mobile Revolution
TedxUCCI all about bridges

March 15, 2018
Kevin Morales
It was a day all about bridges; how to build them — both physically and emotionally — and sometimes how to take them down.

“Bridges” was the theme at Saturday’s (10 March) TEDx event at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Dozens of people came out to hear guest speakers share their life  experiences on bridges of all kinds.

“This is our fourth TEDxUCCI,” event curator JD Mosley-Matchett said. “The exciting thing about it is it gives people here in Cayman an opportunity to be on a world stage. So we have lots of topics, lots of things that we’re talking about, but all of them are so relevant to what we experience here in Cayman.” 

If you missed the event but want to check it out, the talks were recorded and will be made available to the larger TED community.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

