Ten-year old Ziemniak tops again in CIEF’s ‘National Jumping Series 3’

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation (CIEF) ‘National Jumping Series 3’ saw Olivia Ziemniak on top once again won both the 60 and 70 centimeter horse class Sunday 4th March. Riding ‘Amarilla’, Ziemniak duplicated her performance from the previous competition.

“I think I did good, it was fun, relaxed, it felt good. It was better than other days, other days she doesn’t go as fast or work as hard but today she was just a star.”

Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio also posted wins in both the 60 and 70cm classes on ‘Pony Up’. The veteran rider says she enjoyed the change in steed.

“Today I was schooling one of the other ponies over the lower heights. He had four clear rounds, I was able to adjust him, bring him forward, and bring him back, it was great.”

Other winners on the day included Megan Swartz riding ‘Zeus’ in the 80 centimeter pony class and Jodie McTaggart riding ‘Nala’ in the 90 centimeter open class. McTaggart says she was hoping for a better performance.

“Today was a bit of disappointment. My horse was a little more fiery than usual, so I struggled to keep a steady pace so unfortunately we were eliminated in round one of the 80 centimeter course. We went into the 90 centimeter class really fired up, just wanting to get around, and we did with 8 faults.”

Here is a full recap of the winners from CIEF’s ‘National Jumping Series 3’:

60cm Ponies: Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Pony Up

60cm Horses: Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla

70cm Ponies: Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Pony Up

70cm Horses: Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla

80cm Ponies: Megan Swarz riding Zeus

90cm Open: Jodie McTaggart riding Nala

