Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Let's Talk Sports Sports

‘This Week in Little League’ brought to you by GCM

March 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

It was opening day for the Cayman Islands Little League Association’s girls softball division as GCM took on Kirk Freeport Saturday 10th March. All 3 teams in the division, Coldwell Banker, GCM and Kirk Freeport finished 1-1 in the practice season. GCM did not have their top pitcher Ty Merren for the game, but filling in were both Clara Ramos and Akeela Ebanks who performed admirably in her place. Kirk Freeport’s Ariana Ebanks drove in two RBI’s, while GCM’s Lyndsay Bodden scored two runs as well. Kirk Freeport came away with the victory 15-17.

“As a team we performed pretty good, we came out on top, I think the pitching was a bit of challenging but overall we played good” says Kirk Freeport’s Deandra Bush.

“Our performance was better than our last game, I think we need to work on our stances and fielding” says Kirk Freeport’s Abagail Powell.

Here is look at week two’s games in the girls softball league:

Wednesday 14th March, 6:30pm at Field of Dreams: GCM vs Coldwell Banker

Saturday 17th March, 4:30pm at Field of Dreams: Kirk Freeport vs Coldwell Banker

Here is a full season schedule for the CI Little League’s girls softball division:

Girls Softball Schedule FINAL – 2018

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: