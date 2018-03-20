‘This Week in Little League’ brought to you by Kirk Freeport

Flow – Mobile Revolution
March 20, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here are all the results from week two in the Cayman Islands Little League:

Week 2: Girls Softball

Wednesday 14th March:

Coldwell Banker 12

GCM 4

Coldwell Banker’s Deandra Whiteman pitched really well over four innings of work, and she was aided by a good catch on a high pop-up by young shortstop Calissa Ylagan. Kacie Ramos had an excellent game with solid hitting, scoring three runs, and playing two positions very well in the field. Thai Merren pitched a complete game for GCM but a couple of fielding lapses by teammates hurt her cause. Lindsay
Bodden and Lilli Aleria both made good plays in the infield, throwing out speedy runners at first.
Scoring by inning:

Saturday 17th March:

Coldwell Banker 16

Kirk Freeport 9

In Saturday’s Girls Softball action Coldwell Banker outlasted Kirk Freeport in an early season battle for first place. Coldwell Banker’s eight run second inning was the difference, as eight out of ten batters scored. Kacie Ramos had three doubles and three RBI’s, while lead-off hitter Carmella Ylagan was three for four, with two runs scored. Nathania Simpson, Deandra Whiteman and Madison Malice chipped in with two runs apiece. Kirk Freeport was short-handed but gave a good effort over the final two innings to make the game close. Shay Windsor, Ashley Thompson and Annie Hawkins each scored twice and Jemilla Frederick hit a triple down the left field line. Ariyana Ebanks blasted a two run triple to right field, but was thrown out at the plate on a great play by the defense. Young Rio Windsor played an excellent game at second base in her first ever game in Girls Softball. The next game is this Wednesday, March 21st, as GCM takes on Kirk Freeport.
Games continue through early June on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm and Saturdays at 4:30 pm at the Field of Dreams.

 
Week 2: Pony Division
 
Consolidated Water 5
Maples 3
 
Deloitte 6
SMP Panthers 4
 
Greenlight RE 114
Saxon 13
 
GRE: Keion & Kaylyn McLean: 3 home runs
SAX: Rogan O’Connell, Kylie Freeland: 2 home runs
 
Week 2: AA Division
 
Logic 14
Encompass 8
 
Digicel 12
Emcompass 0
 
Week 2: A Division
 
Harneys 15
Crighton 8
 
Crighton Properties led early with rookie pitcher Jacob Allen (Triple C) providing a steady presence on the mound, but Jayven Bonner’s (Triple C) 3-run homerun gave Harney’s the lead. Closer Alixandra Chin (Truth for Youth) struck out 3 in the final innings to seal the victory.
 
 
Butterfield 14
KPMG 5
 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

