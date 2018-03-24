Tiffany’s Pre-school celebrates culture

Countries from around the world were on display today as students at Tiffany’s Pre-school in West Bay hosted their culture day celebrations. Students ranging from age 2 to 4 represented various countries through art, costumes and food. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks was on there he has this report.

Students at Tiffany’s preschool in Boltin’s Avenue, West Bay showing their appreciation for the various cultures in Cayman as they celebrated culture day it’s something Principal Sonia Grant says children are never too young to learn. “We just wanted the children to be aware of the different cultures in the Cayman Islands.” Said Ms. Grant

Ms. Grant say the day could not be possible without the support of parents they dressed students in cultural apparel and even cooked samples of their native food. “They have also done food you name it we have it for every culture that is represented here we have food and in some cases more than one.”

Booths were set up to represent each country but when it’s all said and done, loyalty to Cayman was in their hearts.

