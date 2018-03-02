The Financial Services ministry are pushing for compliance of the Charities Law. To have the $300 application fee waived, and also to avoid issues caused by missing the registration deadline, charities and section 80 companies that meet the legal definition of non-profit organisations (NPOs) are encouraged to file their registration applications by 15 June. That’s to allow applications to be processed in time to meet the 31 July registration deadline. Tonight head of compliance, Paul Inniss, and Customer Services Officer Teria McLaughlin joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss their efforts and how the registration process is going thus far.
Top Story: Charities Law registration push
March 1, 2018
