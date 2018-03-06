MLA Kenneth Bryan says legislators meeting in London for the Commonwealth Parliamentarians Forum have agreed to form a Climate Change Council. Today Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales checked in with Mr. Bryan who is attending the conference and he updated us on discussions thus far and the remit of the new council.
-
Top Story: MLA Bryan talks Commonwealth Forum
March 5, 2018
1 Min Read
