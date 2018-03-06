Top Story: MLA Bryan talks Commonwealth Forum

Hurley’s Media Sales
March 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
MLA Kenneth Bryan says legislators meeting in London for the Commonwealth Parliamentarians Forum have agreed to form a Climate Change Council. Today Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales checked in with Mr. Bryan who is attending the conference and he updated us on discussions thus far and the remit of the new council.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

