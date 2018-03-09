Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller joined Cayman 27′ s Kevin Morales to discuss the current crime situation and his suggestions on how to deal with it. He also discussed his upcoming LA motion to establish a Joint Select Committee to address crime.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Tackling crime
March 8, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Police continue to search for Elemer Wright
March 8, 2018
Crime • News • Politics
Acting Governor on crime: “It is a top priority”
March 8, 2018
News
Dr. Frank says the root of crime needs to be addressed
March 8, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.