Crime News

Top Story: Tackling crime

March 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller joined Cayman 27′ s Kevin Morales to discuss the current crime situation and his suggestions on how to deal with it. He also discussed his upcoming LA motion to establish a Joint Select Committee to address crime.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

