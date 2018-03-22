Top Story: Water Authority discuss importance of World Water Day

World Water Day will be celebrated tomorrow (22 March,) it is a day aimed at drawing attention to water-related issues, pushing for conservation and generally stressing the importance of water. Tonight (21 March) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Water Authority’s Hannah Reid to discuss this international event and what it means for Cayman’s water resources.

For more info on World Water Day and tips to help do your part to protect this precious resource visit http://www.waterauthority.ky/

