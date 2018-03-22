Flow – Mobile Revolution
Tourism numbers up for February

March 21, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
The Ministry of Tourism’s numbers are in for February and according to the stats the figures are climbing and that’s good news for Cayman. February was a record-setting month for Cayman, that’s according to the Ministry of Tourism latest stats released today (21 March.) Overall air arrival increased. It went up by 12.58% with over 40, 000 Air Arrivals. That was also coupled with recorded numbers for cruise passengers with the over 200,000 passengers for the month of February alone. Now breaking down where our guests are coming from the Tourism Ministry said the major markets were the US and Canada both with increasing visitors. USA up 15.35% and Canada up 12.48%

In the US from the South East Coast 24.36% and from the south-west cost 12.48%, now from the West Coast 16.15%. Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell welcomed the record numbers but he said it is creating some logistical problems.

“The country has to realize this is the most stressed that airport has ever had with the number of arrivals we are putting through there and friends and family so we are very, very please,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Cayman has been experiencing record levels of tourist arrivals and that spiked after several eastern Caribbean ports were shut down due to hurricanes last year.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

