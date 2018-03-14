Flow – Mobile Revolution
Crime Culture News

Traffic operations continue, as RCIPS target speeders

March 13, 2018
Joe Avary
RCIPS officers were back on the road in Red Bay Tuesday (13 March) morning conducting traffic operations in response to community concerns.

A police spokesperson told Cayman 27 Tuesday’s road checks focused on speeding and other traffic offenses, including those involving dump trucks.

Over the past two weeks, police have made 25 traffic related arrests. 15 of these for DUI, and almost half of these took place over this weekend.

The RCIPS said it will continue to target speeding, including reports of speeding in school zones.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

