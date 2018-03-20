Flow – Mobile Revolution
Trio remanded for guns, drugs and illegal landing

March 19, 2018
Philipp Richter
Three men accused of trying to import ganja with intent to supply made their initial court appearance today (19 March.)

Police arrested Jamaicans Marvin Brown, Garett Rose and Andrew Forbes last week in the South Sound area.

They were charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal landing, importation of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply. The attorney representing them said she needed more information about the case.

The trio was remanded in custody and returns to court 27 March.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

