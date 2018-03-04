UPDATE: SUV used in Saturday’s robberies and shootout recovered, more details revealed

Police have recovered a burgundy SUV used in Saturday (3 March) night’s armed robberies at two businesses and in a shootout with officers.

Today (4 March) police shared new details on both incidents including the fact that a shot was fired in one of the robberies and a man was pepper-sprayed during the commission of that crime.

The suspects in those incidents remain at large. Police said circumstances strongly suggest both incidents are connected.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago the burgundy Honda CR-V was stolen earlier Saturday evening prior to the robberies.

Saturday’s robberies occurred within 25 minutes of each other.

The first robbery took place at the Rollin Convenience Shop on Seymour Drive just before 10:50 p.m. It was initially reported that two men robbed the shop. However police clarified today in that incident one masked man entered the shop brandished a firearm and demanded cash. He made off with a quantity of cash.

The second robbery took place at the Czech Inn Restaurant on Bodden Town Road around 11:15 p.m. In that incident two men entered the restaurant. They were both masked. They also made off with a quantity of cash. A shot was fired at the restaurant during the robbery, and a man was sprayed with what is believed to be pepper spray. The man was assisted by police after the incident and was not seriously harmed.

Police said only one firearm was seen during the course of the robberies.

Police said the culprits were seen leaving both locations in a dark red SUV. The vehicle was spotted on Hirst Road after the second robbery by officers who signalled for it to stop, but it sped on. Police followed the vehicle to a location on Victory Avenue, where two men in the vehicle disembarked and fled on foot. The men then fired at police, and officers returned fire. The men escaped from the area. No officers were injured.

A K9 officer quickly deployed to the area, but lost the scent of the men near a swampy region nearby.

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, commenting on the incidents, said, “What occurred last night were intolerable acts by persons with a reckless disregard for our islands.”

He appealed for the public to come forward. “It is extremely important that anyone with any information about these robberies, or who may have seen this vehicle earlier in the evening before the robberies, reaches out to us however they can, even anonymously,” he said.

Detectives can be reached at the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, and anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ .

