Environment News

Water Authority urges groundwater protection for World Water Day

March 21, 2018
Joe Avary
Cayman’s water resources go far beyond the water that comes from the tap.

Underneath our three islands, there are naturally occurring fresh groundwater lenses. This year, for World Water Day, Water Authority Cayman  is urging that these precious water resources be protected from contamination.

Water Authority Cayman Development Control Technologist Kodie Scott says even in our paradise, we shouldn’t take water for granted.

“Other places in the world right now, South Africa, Florida, we see these serious issues caused by pollution and over development,” said Mr. Scott.

He told Cayman 27 pollution can lead to eutrophication.

“That increases the amount of biological activity from bacteria, and they pretty much absorb all of the oxygen in the water, killing fish, plants, everything,” said Mr. Scott.

“If we don’t take responsibility for it and if we don’t try to manage it to make sure that we have it for future generations or anything, then I think that we are kind of salt,” said Water Resource Technologist Yasmin James.

Ms. James, among her other duties, checks well water samples for conductivity, which she said helps preserve Cayman’s naturally occurring freshwater lenses for future generations.

“Once the freshwater is gone there’s no way to actually get it back,” she added.

“Be aware of what you’re putting down chemically into your waste water, because it will eventually end up in the ground water,” said Inspector/trainer Trenton Forman.

He said even kitchen oil down the drain can be a ground water threat.

“Everything that leaves your waste water treatment system ends up in the ground,” said Mr. Forman.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

