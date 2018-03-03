Wheelchair-accessible beach ramp expected in April

A plan to install a wheelchair accessible ramp at Seven Mile Beach for persons with disabilities is moving ahead.

In October, the Disabilities Council said it was hopeful the Mobi-Mat, a portable, roll-out ramp that would facilitate easier access over sand would be ready for use in December.

Activist Morne Botes told Cayman 27 the mat has been ordered and is finally on its way. The new target date for deployment is April.

“You have to remember that this ramp is not just going to be for wheelchair users and for tourists and for locals to use, and people from the Sunrise adult academy, this is also going to be for the older generation that just finds it difficult walking in deep sand like this, and navigating past a bunch of beach chairs,” said Mr. Botes.

He said Rotary Central is fundraising for a second Mobi-mat to place at a different beach.

