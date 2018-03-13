Wight, Anderson find common ground as Cayman Cricket succeeds abroad

Sports Councillor and George Town West MLA David Wight says he is thrilled to see Cayman Cricket gain promotion at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 Americas Regional finals.

“I expected Cayman to beat Argentina, but to beat Bermuda is truly a great achievement. They are our rivals from way back. To win 3 of the 4 games and qualify is incredible. The last time we beat Bermuda was 2002.”

Wight, who was critical of the team’s failures at the ICC’s 50-over tour in South Africa, say he is now completely supportive of the program’s direction.

“We want to forget that tour, we are happy with Peter, we’ve spoken with him and we think cricket is in good hands with Peter and we are looking forward to better things.”

Anderson, who came to the defense of the team, says the recent turnaround in support from leaders such as Wight galvanized the team’s performance, and he too is looking forward to working alongside the long time Caymanian cricketer.

“I’m happy for people to criticize, but I am more happy for those people to come on board. I’ve always been a players coach and hope it inspired the boys, and we have to get better.”

