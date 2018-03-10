Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Wright appears in court for multiple charges

March 9, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Elemer Wright appeared in court on this afternoon (9 March) on charges including offences arising out of last year’s home invasion on Patrick’s Island.

Mr. Wright appeared on charges of theft, attempted burglary, robbery, damage to property, aggravated burglary and two charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.

The charges arise out of a series of events that took place a home on Patrick Island on 17 June where a couple was threatened and robbed by 3 armed men.

Two of the men were armed with firearms, and the other with a hammer. They bound the couple up with duct tape and beat the male resident.

Mr. Wright was remanded to prison, he is set to appear in Grand Court 23 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: