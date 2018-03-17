Yello2Green programme educations students on recycling

Cayman’s students are hoping to continue writing the story of conservation in Cayman.

A few dozen pitched in for the annual YellotoGreen phone book recycling programme, teaching students the importance of reducing, re-using and recycling.

They call themselves eco-warriors.

“We have to recycle you know to help our environment,” said Kyla Smalls.

Cayman prep students like students like Asia Carter are proud to be a part of the programme.

Helping move and recycle old phone books as part of the Yello2Green programme.

“I think it’s very important to take care of our environment because if we don’t, then we don’t have much of a living,” said Ms. Carter.

Teacher Shan Hawkes said she believes they have managed to collect up to a thousand phone books.

“We have 18 students as part of the Eco-Warriors that help with the recycling, do the litter picking around the school we have some eco spies to make sure that teachers have turned off everything at the end of the day,” said Ms. Hawkes.

Though it seems to be a simple project she said it’s very important.

“We live on an island that produces a lot of rubbish so any project like this is just sending the message out there the importance of recycling material, reusing material and reducing the amount of waste,” said Ms. Hawkes.

Yello Media Group media manager Melanie Shambaugh said future books will be made from recycled books.

“What I love about this programme is it really shows that shows the children that they could really make a difference each and every one of them right and we’re starting at an early age so we’re creating really good habits for them,” said Ms. Shambaugh.

The hope is they will carry that with them through the next chapters of their lives.

If you would like to participate you can drop off your directories at Fosters or Hurley’s and participate schools up to 25 March.

