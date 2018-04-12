12 appear before court for ACC charges

Twelve people charged in the year-long Anti-Corruption Commission Immigration probe made their initial summary court appearances Tuesday (10 April).

The Immigration officials include: Marcus Alexander, Kathy Ann Forbes, Carlos Jose Robinson, Pheadra Rochell McDonald, Diane Dey Rankine, Sherry Lee McLaughlin.

The six foreigners include Santo Castro Castillo, Angella Rodriguez David, Carolin Nixon Lopez, Katherine Montero Paniagua, Mariel Maleno Suriel and Marlenis Perez Mata.

They face a total of 75 charges altogether, including, conspiracy to commit breach of trust failing to report the solicitation of an advantage conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and breach of trust.

The charges come after an investigation centered around the English test given to expats entering the country. It is believed that payment of reward was made to in exchange for assistance with the English entrance test.

On Tuesday Acting Magistrate Adam Roberts placed the group of 12 on bail. The matter is set to be moved to Grand Court and they’re set to return to court 27 April. The accused immigration officers remain on required leave from the Immigration Department as the case continues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

