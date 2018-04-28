2017 Fall unemployment up by 1% over Spring 2017

Cayman’s unemployment rate rose by just less than 1% in the Fall of 2017 when compared to Spring last year.

That’s according to the latest numbers in the Economics and Statistics Office’s Fall Labour Force survey.

The latest numbers put Cayman’s overall unemployment rate at 4.9%, up from 4.1% in Spring 2017.

Caymanian unemployment in particular grew by 1%, it was 7.3% in the Fall of last year versus 6.2% in the Spring.

Unemployment grew slightly for those with PR with Right to Work and Non-Caymanians.

Cayman’s total labour force reached 42,941 persons at end of December 2017, near half are Caymanians.

