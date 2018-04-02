2nd teen held in Valentine’s Day burglary

A second George Town teenager is arrested for an attempted burglary at a local business place on 14 February.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident that occurred at Grand Harbour in George Town.

He remains in police custody.

A second 16-year-old boy was charged in that incident. He appeared in court on Monday (23 April) for burglary. He was granted court bail.

