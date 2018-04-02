Eco Smart
2nd teen held in Valentine’s Day burglary

April 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A second George Town teenager is arrested for an attempted burglary at a local business place on 14 February.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident that occurred at Grand Harbour in George Town.
He remains in police custody.
A second 16-year-old boy was charged in that incident. He appeared in court on Monday (23 April) for burglary. He was granted court bail.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

