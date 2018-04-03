Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

3 arrested after gun, bullets recovered

April 12, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Three people remain in police custody after police say they recovered a firearm and ammunition.

Police on Wednesday (11 April) raided a residence in Newlands.

They recovered a Glock 17 automatic pistol and a number of bullets.

The three people arrested include a 50-year old George Town woman, a 27-year-old George town woman and a 31-year-old Bodden Town man.

They were arrested on two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one for the gun and one for the ammunition.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: