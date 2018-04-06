Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Crime News

341 tickets issued in March, nearly half were for speeding

April 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

“Slow down.”

It’s a phrase police say they have to repeat all too often on Cayman’s roadways.
Today (5 April) they say officers issued 341 speeding tickets in the month of March, roughly 11 tickets per day.
In fact, police said in the last two weeks of the month 187 people were ticketed for speeding.
RCIPS Media Relations Officer Jodi-Ann Powery urged drivers to be mindful of the consequences of excessive speeding.
She said police issue most tickets along the Esterly Tibbetts and Linford Pearson highways where the speed limit stands at 40 miles per hour.
“The most tickets that were given were for persons speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Additionally, we have also had a few tickets and people going to court for people speeding in excess of 70 and 80 miles per hour. So this is a very serious offence,” said Ms. Powery.
Ms. Powery added that 40 tickets were issued for illegal tints during the two-week exercise.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: