57 years after a complicated birth, a heartfelt thank you

At a ceremony to mark the donation of Cayman Brac’s Herrman lands to the National Trust this month, Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly found she had an unexpected connection to the family, and after a lifetime of praying for the moment, she finally had the opportunity to say thanks.

“We were going over the agenda for the next days activities,” recalls Ms. O’Connor-Connolly.

It was an ordinary day for the Minister of Lands until a familiar name jogged her memory.

“The name Dr. Herrman popped up, and of course that got my adrenaline flowing, my ears popped up, and I was like Dr. Herrman?” she said.

Ms. O’Connor-Connolly told Cayman 27 the American Dr. Roy Herrman, a frequent Brac visitor, played a prominent role in her family folklore.

“As the story goes, [my Mother] had commenced her labour on Tuesday morning and Thursday morning it transpired that she couldn’t give birth and a lot of panic went throughout the island and of course we didn’t have airplanes those days,” she recalled.

Luckily, Dr. Herrman was on-island for the complicated birth.

“Mom said when he arrived, about 2 1/2 hours later I was born and he told the family that if it had been any longer, neither me or my mom would have made it,” she said.

For 57 years, Ms. O’Connor-Connolly prayed she would have a chance to say thank you. At the April 13th ceremony, she met one of Dr. Herrman’s four daughters, Barbara Wolf, and it happened.

“We just grabbed each other and cried, she said she wanted to thank my Father, or at least the Herrman family for her whole entire life,” said Ms. Wolf of the emotional encounter.

Ms. O’Connor-Connolly takes solace in knowing the land that bears the name of the doctor who saved her and her mother’s life will be preserved in perpetuity.

“I am glad it’s going to be remembered as Dr. Herman’s land, or Dr. Herman’s beach,” she told Cayman 27. “He certainly taught his children the that love he had for the Brac, and they reciprocated by being generous.”

This is the third donation of lands by the Herrman sisters. In total,the family has donated about 38 acres of land to the National Trust, including the area known on Cayman Brac as the splits.

