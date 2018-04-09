FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
News

70th anniversary for World Health Day

April 9, 2018
Philipp Richter
Universal health coverage is the theme for the 70th anniversary of the World Health Organization.

Local Doctor Carole Ann Johnson says universal health care isn’t about free healthcare because it has to be funded, it’s about making sure there are good systems put in place.

“And it’s also about having good public health, so for example, in Cayman we have a good reporting system for example, for flu and to make sure there is access to flu vaccinations, so it’s all of these aspects of healthcare,” said Ms. Johnson.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

